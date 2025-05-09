Rumored Reason For Dakota Kai's WWE Release And Update On Potential AEW Future
Many wrestling fans were shocked last Friday, as popular WWE Superstar Dakota Kai was among several released as part of cost-cutting moves by the company.
This was Kai's second WWE release, as she had been cut in April of 2022 before being brought back at SummerSlam later that year.
"Trying to get through all the messages and man, whether it's from friends, family, colleagues, coaches, you guys ... I feel like the luckiest girl in the world," Kai wrote in a social media post following her release.
"That's the stuff that matters. I got to make memories, create the best friendships, and travel the world. I'm beyond grateful for the opportunities. Gonna take a little time, but just know, we are far from done. I've been ready. Let's go."
There may now be some clarity as to why she was let go, however.
Dave Meltzer expanded on her WWE standing in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, explaining that a WWE source explained while Kai still was useful on the main roster, she was unlikely to be used alongside the top tier stars in the company such as Rhea Ripley or Jade Cargill.
The source noted to Meltzer while she could have been utilized in short-term feuds with people like Liv Morgan or Becky Lynch, she was more likely to be used in a spot to enhance some of WWE's younger women talent. He noted he was told her salary ultimately did not justify having her lose to people who were on the way up.
The 37-year-old may not be a free agent for long, however. Meltzer said people within WWE expect Kai to end up in AEW upon her non-compete window ending.
Kai was a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Iyo Sky during her WWE run.
