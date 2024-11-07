The Takedown Recap (Nov 7, 2024): The Top WWE, AEW, & Pro Wrestling News You Missed Yesterday
Miss anything yesterday? The pro wrestling news cycle moves fast, but The Takedown has you covered for a full recap on the important news from WWE, AEW, NXT, and TNA that may have slipped past you.
- Questions surfaced at the conclusion of the match between Adam Cole and Malakai Black on AEW Dynamite when it looked like Black called for the finish of the match and then hugged Cole afterwards. Fightful Select reports it was believed his contract would be up at the end of 2024, early 2025. But that isn't confirmed. The Takedown on SI has reached out to AEW officials but haven't received a response at this time of writing.
- The Wrestling Observer reported WWE Executives Bruce Prichard and Michael Hayes are on hiatuses from the company. It is unknown when they will return.
- AEW star QT Marshall spoke to The Takedown ahead of his match at Full Gear. Marshall discussed his current relationship Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and more.
- Carmelo Hayes talked to the Metro about the release of Baron Corbin on Friday and how much he got helped by the former WWE talent.
- WWE Raw Commentator Wade Barrett has a conversation with PW Mania in which the former Intercontinental Champion speaks on whether he'd ever come out of retirement.
- In a conversation on The Pivot Podcast, Seth Rollins talks about how he doesn't want to follow in the footsteps of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena and wants to be more like his boss, WWE CCO, Paul "Triple H" Levesque.
- TNA revealed on Twitter they will be conducting an auction on Whatnot in support of star Chris Bey, who suffered a horrific injury at the end of October
- This Monday's WWE Raw rating were up three percent from last as the show averaged 1.47 million viewers and a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
- Fresh off her WWE release on Friday, Tegan Nox's first appearance outside of the company will happen for Attack Pro Wrestling in Cardiff, Wales on Dec. 14 and 15.
- On Monday, AEW applied for the trademarks, “Parade of Champions” and “AEW Parade of Champions.” - It is unknown why AEW applied for the trademarks. Parade of Champions was an event most popular in World Class Championship Wrestling for the annual Von Erich Memorial shows.
