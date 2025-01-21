Sami Zayn & Bayley Declare For WWE Royal Rumble Matches On Monday Night Raw
Sami Zayn may not need to win a World Championship to validate his career, but he still desperately wants to win one.
After spending the past few months helping Roman Reigns stave off a hostile takeover from the Solo Sikoa and his new Bloodline, the Honorary Uce is finally ready to focus on himself once again.
Zayn officially added his name to a star-studded field for the Men's Royal Rumble Match that includes John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre. He told the crowd in Dallas that he knows deep down that he's just as good as any of those men, but the only difference is they all have a World Championship on their resume.
Zayn's mic time was cut short, however, as his old buddy Kevin Owens had a few things to say. Much to Sami's surprise, KO was not on Raw to seek retribution for helping the Bloodline. Instead Owens promised to have his back at the Royal Rumble, if he had his back against Cody Rhodes.
MORE: WWE Royal Rumble Confirmed Entrants
While the Men's Royal Rumble Match is starting to fill up, the field for the women's match is still largely unknown. Heading into Raw tonight, Nia Jax was the only competitor to declare for the Women's Royal Rumble coming up on February 1 in Indianapolis. She now has company.
2024 Women's Royal Rumble Winner Bayley has plans on going back-to-back. In her first official night as a Raw Superstar, the Role Model declared for the annual over the top rope challenge with sights set on being the first woman to win two Royal Rumble matches.
