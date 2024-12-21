Sami Zayn Says WWE Raw On Netflix Move Could Change The Entire Entertainment Industry
WWE Raw will premiere on Netflix on January 6 and Sami Zayn says it's a massive move not only for WWE, but for the entire entertainment industry.
During an interview with In The Kliq, Zayn discussed the Raw premiere on Netflix and articulated just how major of a move it could be and the impact it might have on the future of television.
"It's hard to actually articulate it (the Raw move to Netflix) because it's such a massive move for not only our business -- the wrestling business and WWE -- but, it could potentially even be a litmus test for the entire entertainment industry in some respects," Zayn said on the show. "We'll only know the effects of this maybe five, ten years down the road when something like this becomes more commonplace and people will be able to look back and go like 'Oh, you know what, WWE saw where things were headed.' I personally think that will be the case. "You just look over the years of the way a lot of fans have shifted from cable television to Netflix and streaming services, so I think this is gigantic. WWE has a propensity to go all out for things that require us to go all out. So, when we're debuting to a new audience, you know they're gonna pull out all the stops."- Zayn on In the Kliq (h/t Wrestling Inc.)
WWE has gone all out in terms of building the card for their premiere on Netflix. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match, and Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship have all been announced for the show. Each of those matches could headline a WWE PLE.
WWE Raw will premiere on Netflix on January 6 from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.
