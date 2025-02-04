Wrestling On FanNation

WWE 2K25 Reveals First Look Of The Rock As "The Final Boss"

WWE 2K25 will include The Rock as his latest character.

Jon Alba

WWE 2K25 has revealed its first look at The Rock as "The Final Boss."
WWE 2K25 has revealed its first look at The Rock as "The Final Boss." / WWE.com

The "Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns may ultimately be the cover star for the upcoming WWE 2K25 video game release, but "The Final Boss" is certainly going to get plenty of screen time.

2K dropped its first look at the future WWE Hall of Famer ahead of the game's March 14 release date, with a full look at his entrance.

The clip can be seen below:

The entrance is inspired by his WrestleMania XL entrance for his match on the first night when he teamed with Reigns to face off against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The Rock would defeat Rhodes after hitting the People's Elbow on the soon-to-be Undisputed WWE Champion.

Even though a future match was potentially set up between Rock and Rhodes, it is reportedly unlikely The Rock will be involved in a bout at WrestleMania 41. Rock did shoot down the rumor he wouldn't be at the show back in November, though his appearance on the Raw on Netflix premiere indicated his program with Rhodes may indeed be wrapped.

There will also be a "Deadman Edition" of the game, which of course will feature none other than WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker on the cover.

Jon Alba
JON ALBA

Jon Alba is an Emmy Award and SPJ Award-winning journalist who has been covering and working in wrestling for more than a decade. Jon is the host of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," and a host and contributor for SNY, TV home of the New York Mets.

