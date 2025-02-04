WWE 2K25 Reveals First Look Of The Rock As "The Final Boss"
The "Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns may ultimately be the cover star for the upcoming WWE 2K25 video game release, but "The Final Boss" is certainly going to get plenty of screen time.
2K dropped its first look at the future WWE Hall of Famer ahead of the game's March 14 release date, with a full look at his entrance.
The clip can be seen below:
The entrance is inspired by his WrestleMania XL entrance for his match on the first night when he teamed with Reigns to face off against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The Rock would defeat Rhodes after hitting the People's Elbow on the soon-to-be Undisputed WWE Champion.
Even though a future match was potentially set up between Rock and Rhodes, it is reportedly unlikely The Rock will be involved in a bout at WrestleMania 41. Rock did shoot down the rumor he wouldn't be at the show back in November, though his appearance on the Raw on Netflix premiere indicated his program with Rhodes may indeed be wrapped.
There will also be a "Deadman Edition" of the game, which of course will feature none other than WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker on the cover.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Jey Uso Reveals What John Cena Told Him In The Ring After His WWE Royal Rumble Win
CM Punk Says He Would Have Booked The WWE Royal Rumble Differently, Prefers To Lose
WWE NXT Superstar Duke Hudson Reportedly Released
WWE Announces 2025 Royal Rumble Gate Was The Largest For Any Single-Night Show In Company History