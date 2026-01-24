Seth Rollins Addresses SHIELD Reunion Talk

AEW's Jon Moxley hasn't wrestled with his SHIELD brethren since April 2019.

The trio of Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre at The SHIELD's Last Chapter WWE Network special.

Since then, Roman Reigns shed the SHIELD vest and Big Dog persona to become the Tribal Chief of WWE. Seth Rollins, meanwhile, transformed himself into a visionary, a revolutionary, and one of the top WWE performers in modern history.

Jon Moxley is the current AEW Continental Champion and is a four-time AEW World Champion. He's shouldered a lot of the main-event load throughout the years with AEW, giving the company credibility since May 2019.

Rollins recently spoke with GQ to discuss the possibility of the trio reuniting in the distant future.

Seth Rollins tempers expectations

The interview featured Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch answering popular questions from fans online. A question asked in March 2025 by an X user read, "do you think The Shield will ever reunite?"

“Well, not a lot of love lost between myself and Roman Reigns. Dean Ambrose, Jon Moxley, not currently with the company. Don’t know if he’s ever coming back. I would say chances are very slim...Maybe one day there will be a Hall of Fame induction where all three of us will be in the same place at the same time." Seth Rollins

Jon Moxley signed a five-year extension with AEW in 2022, with his current contract set to expire sometime in 2027. Moxley has also shown no indication that he plans to leave the company.

Kurt Angle has a better chance of reuniting with Rollins and Reigns

Newer pro wrestling fans may not know that Olympic Gold Medalist and six-time WWE World Champion Kurt Angle was an official member of The SHIELD for one night only. He made an entrance at WWE TLC 2017 through the crowd with Rollins and Moxley wearing SHIELD gear, just as Reigns had always done with them in the past. Reigns was ruled out of the show just hours before showtime.

"Maybe Kurt Angle has a better chance [of reuniting]," Rollins said.

Kurt Angle retired from pro wrestling seven years ago at WrestleMania 35 in a losing effort against Baron Corbin (now Bishop Dyer) inside MetLife Stadium.

