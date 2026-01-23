MJF Offers AEW World Championship Match To A Surprising Name

MJF has been the AEW World Champion since the very end of 2025 and he has a long line of challengers waiting for him.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, MJF successfully defended his championship against Bandido on the Maximum Carnage edition of the show. Bandido had earned a shot at that title by winning the Dynamite Diamond Ring, which MJF has laid claim to ever since its inception.

This week on Dynamite, both Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega picked up victories that will keep them in the conversation for a world title match. Plus, Brody King surprised MJF and interrupted his promo, asking for a championship opportunity.

MJF denied King and said that he needed to string together some victories before he even thinks about giving a shot at his world title. Instead, MJF offered a world championship to someone else.

That someone else was a very surprising name, but someone familiar with world title gold.

MJF makes surprising challenge for AEW World Championship

MJF | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

On this week's episode of Busted Open Radio, MJF phoned into the show and ended up offering a world championship match to Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE.

"I have the championship that everybody wants," MJF said on the show. "Samoa Joe wants it, Hangman wants it, Swerve wants it, Brody King wants it, the list goes on. So, enough with the music talk. Get to reviewing my show. All Elite Wrestling’s on a tear right now, and also, Nemeth, whenever you find your balls, let me know, I’d love to wrestle you for the title as well."

Nemeth responded to MJF and said he'd love to wrestle for the AEW World Championship, even if the TNA World Championship is the focus.

"I was just offered an AEW Title shot. I’m really focused on the TNA World Title tonight, but wow, AEW Champion, especially with all those — you got Swerve and Hangman and Joe all going after MJF and he’s thinking about me. I’m on board. I like that. I always wondered if he could hang in the ring. We’ll find out one day I guess.” Nic Nemeth to MJF

Nemeth is a former TNA World Champion and a former WWE World Champion as Ziggler. As for MJF, he's currently in the middle of his second run as AEW World Champion.

MJF headlined the first-ever All In Wembley Stadium show and defended the AEW World Championship against Adam Cole. MJF ended up losing the title to Swerve Strickland at the AEW Dynasty event in 2024.

