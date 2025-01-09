Seth Rollins Explains Real Life Hatred For "Cancer" CM Punk
Seth Rollins says that CM Punk was a cancer to his career.
During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Rollins spoke openly about his relationship with CM Punk and how it deteriorated after Punk left the WWE in 2014. Rollins said that Punk was a cancer to his career because of how he left and that the promos for their match at the WWE Raw premiere on Netflix tapped into that animosity.
"Most of the time, I never wanted to acknowledge his existence"- Rollins said of CM Punk
"He really was a cancer to my career for many years while he was gone. An intentional one. He was a parasite. It seemed like every time he could take a pot shot at me or the company, he was trying to. And so, I never wanted to give it credence because I looked at him as a troll. I didn't want to acknowledge these things, because then it looks like they matter and they don't.
"It did bother me internally ... He was in a position where he made a bunch of money and could just dip and go. There wasn't an alternative. AEW didn't exist at the time. There was nowhere else to go. Like, what are we going to do? Just pack up and leave because CM Punk's feelings were hurt? That's what he wanted from guys. He didn't want people who were his friends to stay and work for the company because he felt like it was some sort of betrayal to him."
CM Punk and Seth Rollins had their first match with one another since Punk returned last year during the main event of the first-ever episode of WWE Raw on Netflix this week. Punk defeated Rollins after two GTS maneuvers.
Rollins had a big 2024. He held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to start the year and wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania 40.
