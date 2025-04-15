Seth Rollins Puts Major Stakes On WrestleMania Main Event During WWE Raw
Seth Rollins was the last man standing on the final WWE Raw before WrestleMania wrapped up on Monday night.
Rollins will square off against Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match in the night one main event of WrestleMania on Sunday, but Monday night on Raw, Rollins put some key stakes on the match.
The final segment of the show this week featured Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman hashing out whether or not Heyman's favor to CM Punk was worth it and whether it actually benefitted Reigns. Reigns, who was angry at Heyman, said it didn't and that he didn't need handouts or favors.
This brought out Rollins. Rollins confronted Reigns and told him that he was finally seeing things clearly. Then Rollins added enormous significance to the match on Saturday night.
Rollins told Reigns that the winner of their match with Punk would get to define the future of the WWE and make the company in their vision. Rollins said that the company couldn't be defined by a part-timer like Reigns, or someone like Punk who shows up after all the hard work was done to cash-in. Rollins said that he was the only guy that could define the future of the company correctly.
Eventually, Punk ran out and the three men got physical. Roman Reigns hit CM Punk with a Spear and then Rollins crushed Reigns with a steel chair. Rollins then stood tall and stared down Heyman as the show went off the air.
Punk vs. Rollins vs. Reigns is the night one main event of WrestleMania and is the first main event for CM Punk. Last year, Rollins and Reigns both wrestled in the night one main event. Rollins teamed with Cody Rhodes to face Reigns and The Rock in a tag team match.
WrestleMania 41 airs live from inside Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and April 20. Other announced matches for the show include Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and more.
