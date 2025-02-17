Seth Rollins Reveals Potential Post-Retirement WWE Roles
Seth Rollins was one of the true unsung heroes of WrestleMania XL. Rollins ended up main-eventing the first night, opening the second night with a world title match, and then serving as a critical story piece to Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship.
It was just another night in the growing legacy of the future WWE Hall of Famer, who has accomplished more than enough in his career where he could retire now and be viewed as a legend. In fact, Rollins is looking towards his future.
Rollins recently spoke with Bloomberg, where he discussed what the next stage of his WWE career could look like, including out of the ring.
"It's still a ways off, obviously, I mean, I'm closer [to] the end of my career than the beginning, but, you know, the end ain't here yet. So, I'm kind of in my prime right now," the former WWE Champion said. "I'm 38 years old. My mental and physical kind of, like, locked in right now where my physical hasn't declined too much, and my mental side is really on the rise, as I'm starting to see the industry from a different angle. So that part I'm really focused on.
"I think we're in the early stages of conversations about what it might look like for me in the future in an executive or in a creative role, or whatever that may be. But again, that's in its infancy. That's like, 'Hey, maybe, what would you think down the road?' So right now, I'm focused on what I'm doing in the ring and helping out there as best I can."
Rollins is currently reportedly slated to face Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania in a triple-threat, though he indicated he'd like to face Rhodes.
H/T Fightful for the transcription.
