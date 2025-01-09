Seth Rollins Reveals What He Felt After WrestleMania 40 Ended
WrestleMania 40 was a pivotal night in the career of Seth Rollins.
During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Rollins spoke about working WrestleMania 40 and how it specifically impacted the thoughts he had on his career. He said those thoughts were unique to him and that it felt like a weight was lifted off his shoulders.
"I'm in this weird space where, especially after WrestleMania this past year in Philadelphia, I had this sense of accomplishment, but in a way that I've never experienced before," Rollins said. "I felt like, I'm good. Like, if I stopped tomorrow, I'm good. Everything that I wanted to do? I'm good. I really felt that at WrestleMania we really took the business into a different area.
"It was the first WrestleMania that Triple H was really in control over. I felt like a big part of it. I felt like we ushered in a new era of WWE. Business was amazing. WrestleMania in Vegas is going to be even bigger. It feels like everything is fresh and new in WWE, whereas, the previous 10 years felt like a real fight to get it to that point. After Philadelphia, after night two, I felt this release. Like this weight lifted off my shoulders. Like, I don't have to do everything."
Rollins wrestled on both nights of WrestleMania 40. In the night one main event, he teamed with Cody Rhodes and lost to The Rock and Roman Reigns. On night two, he lost his WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre, but then helped Rhodes beat Reigns to win the WWE Championship in the main event.
Rollins was a major part of Raw's successful premiere on Netflix this week. He faced CM Punk in a losing effort in the main event of the night.
