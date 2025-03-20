Seth Rollins To Guest Host Popular NFL Network Show For Three Days Next Week
With less than a month to go before WWE WrestleMania, Seth Rollins is crossing over into the mainstream in a big way.
Front Office Sports was first to report Rollins will guest host NFL Network's signature program "Good Morning Football" from March 24 through March 26. Rollins, a noted miserable Chicago Bears fan, has appeared on the show several times over the years, but this will be the first time he steps in as a host.
“I love hearing myself talk and I love football,” Rollins told FOS. “It’s something that I’ve always kind of been interested in, especially in the past few years. I’ve gone down to the Super Bowl and done Radio Row. I found myself guest spots on all these shows kind of talking about football, talking about the Chicago Bears. And I’ve really enjoyed it. I enjoyed meeting the people. I’ve enjoyed the process.”
MORE: Kevin Nash Says The Rock And John Cena Should Replace Travis Scott With This WWE Legend
He noted the opportunity developed from the relationship he established with host Kyle Brandt.
“Kyle and I probably admired each other from afar for a while and then the opportunity came up to go on Good Morning Football, talk football, and promote [WWE] at some point in the past few years,” he said.
“And we got to kind of meet and hang out and get to know each other a little bit and talk Bears and talk wrestling. And he’s got the energy that WWE brings the table, right? He’s already there with it … And I think that him wanting me on the show and then being there and having a rapport with him immediately helped my comfortability.”
Rollins is widely expected to face CM Punk and Roman Reigns next month at WrestleMania 41, though he would probably like to face Caleb Williams as well.
