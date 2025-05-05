Shayna Baszler Release A "Big Surprise" To Many In WWE
Shayna Baszler may not have been much of a prominent figure on WWE television recently, but that doesn't mean her release this week was any less shocking to a lot of people backstage.
Baszler, a former two-time NXT Women's Champion, had most recently been part of Pure Fusion Collective on WWE TV, alongside Zoey Stark and Sonya Deville. However, while her on-screen presence may not have been particularly prolific in recent months, Baszler's work behind the scenes had been expanding.
Fightful Select reported that Baszler had been helping out at NXT recently, causing her release to come as a surprise to many. The 44-year-old only re-signed with the company last year.
All together 17 talents were released from the WWE and NXT rosters, including the likes of Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Cora Jade and Gigi Dolin. Baszler had been on the main roster since 2020, following two runs as Women's Champion, which were ended by Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley, respectively.
Baszler's second reign of 416 days as champion made her the sixth longest reigning women's champion in WWE history, just shy of Sensational Sherri's 441 day reign.
The Queen Of Spades is reportedly subject to a 90-day non-compete clause, meaning the earliest we will see her inside the ring of another promotion will be roughly three months.
Baszler made her pro wrestling debut 10 years ago, when she accompanied ReDRagon (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish) to the ring for a ROH Tag Team Title defense. She also competed in Absolute Intense Wrestling, DDT Pro Wrestling and Stardom before finding her way to the old New York territory.
In addition to her two NXT Women's Title reigns, Baszler was also a three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, winning the belts twice with Nia Jax and once with longtime best friend Ronda Rousey.
