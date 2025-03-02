Social Media Reacts To John Cena's Heel Turn At WWE Elimination Chamber
The wrestling world was rocked and the wrestling industry -- as Triple H mentioned -- was changed at the WWE Elimination Chamber event on Saturday night.
In the main event segment of the night and after winning the men's Elimination Chamber match and punching his ticket to a WrestleMania 41 championship match against Cody Rhodes, John Cena turned heel and aligned with The Rock, attacking Rhodes with a low-kick that he followed up with a vicious, bloody assault.
The Rock came to the Elimination Chamber event to get an answer from Cody on whether or not he would be The Rock's champion and give him his soul. Instead, Rhodes told Rock to "go f**k himself." John Cena embraced Cody, but then low kicked him at The Rock's direction. Cena then smashed Rhodes with a watch before crushing him in the face with the title belt.
John Cena turning heel in WWE has been a talked about event for years and this is how the wrestling world reacted on X.
Current WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley posted a timely and appropriate emoji after the heel turn heard around the world.
Drew McIntyre, one of the other competitors in the Elimination Chamber match with Cena, called Cena a hypocrite.
Fans around the world were shocked.
They applauded the segment.
Meanwhile, others provided thoughtful commentary on what just unfolded.
Some even called it the greatest thing America has done in decades.
But in the end, many hearts were indeed broken.
