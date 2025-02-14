Wrestling On FanNation

Solo Sikoa Segment Added To Tonight's WWE SmackDown

SI Wrestling Staff

WWE.com

WWE announced this afternoon that they've added a new segment to tonight's show.

Solo Sikoa will make an appearance on SmackDown after shockingly attacking WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes with a Samoan Spike on last week's show in Memphis, Tennessee.

Per WWE.com

After emerging from nowhere to assault Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes with a vicious Samoan Spike last week – just moments after The American Nightmare and Jey Uso defeated Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga – Solo Sikoa is set to return to SmackDown, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA!

Other matches and segments on tonight's show include Tiffany Stratton defending the WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax, Naomi facing United States Champion Chelsea Green in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Also, Damien Priest, Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu will face-off in the men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE SmackDown Preview (2/14/25): Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More

WWE WrestleMania 42 Reportedly Heading To Caesars Superdome In New Orleans

The Undertaker Defends Attending Super Bowl With Vince McMahon Despite Backlash

Triple H Surprises The Undertaker And Michelle McCool With Major Announcement Live On ESPN

Published
SI Wrestling Staff
SI WRESTLING STAFF

The Wrestling Staff at The Takedown On SI is committed to bringing fans the latest news, analysis, and insights from professional wrestling. Covering everything from WWE, AEW and more, the team delivers in-depth interviews, breaking stories, and expert commentary to keep wrestling fans informed and entertained.

Home/WWE