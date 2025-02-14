Solo Sikoa Segment Added To Tonight's WWE SmackDown
WWE announced this afternoon that they've added a new segment to tonight's show.
Solo Sikoa will make an appearance on SmackDown after shockingly attacking WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes with a Samoan Spike on last week's show in Memphis, Tennessee.
Per WWE.com
After emerging from nowhere to assault Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes with a vicious Samoan Spike last week – just moments after The American Nightmare and Jey Uso defeated Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga – Solo Sikoa is set to return to SmackDown, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA!
Other matches and segments on tonight's show include Tiffany Stratton defending the WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax, Naomi facing United States Champion Chelsea Green in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Also, Damien Priest, Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu will face-off in the men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match.
