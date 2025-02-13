The Undertaker Defends Attending Super Bowl With Vince McMahon Despite Backlash
Former WWE star The Undertaker was spotted attending the Super Bowl in New Orleans this past weekend alongside Vince McMahon.
Given the allegations that have been directed McMahon's way over the last couple of years, The Undertaker's willingness to appear in public alongside his former boss certainly raised some eyebrows. During an appearance on Busted Open After Dark, The Undertaker opened up about his continued friendship with the ex-WWE boss.
"I was his guest, yeah," Undertaker admitted. "Look, I'm gonna get hate for that. People are like, 'Oh you guys were so close, you know what happened.' I'm like, 'I don't know what hasn't been done, we don't talk about those things.' But he is a friend of mine.
"First off, he gave me an opportunity to make something of my life and become something. Through the course of all of those years, we became friends. After my father passed away, he was a father figure, he was a brother, he was a mentor."
The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) signed with WWE (then WWF) in October 1990. His first appearance on television was at the 1990 Survivor Series event. He's been associated with the company ever since.
Later during the podcast, Undertaker addressed McMahon and the serious allegations made against him.
"I don't know everything that's happened, what's gone on, and I'm not the judge on this case," he said. "There's only one judge, that's the man upstairs. He's gonna give us all whatever we deserve in the end, and that's what it is.
"I think people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. I don't have to agree with everything that people do, but it doesn't change the fact that I love somebody, and I'm friends with somebody."
(h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription)
