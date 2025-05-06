SPOILER: New Champion Crowned Ahead Of Monday Night's Episode Of WWE Raw
El Grande Americano is celebrating Cinco De Mayo with championship gold.
Fresh off his victory over Rey Fenix at WrestleMania 41, the mysterious Luchador - who is most definitely not Chad Gable - challenged Dragon Lee for the WWE Speed Championship ahead of Monday night's episode of Raw in Omaha, Nebraska.
The match was filmed for an upcoming episode of WWE Speed on X, but photos from those in attendance at the CHI Health Center have already spoiled the finish of the match.
El Grande Americano became the No. 1 Contender for the WWE Speed Championship after he defeated Alex Shelley of the Motor City Machine Guns in a match that aired this past Wednesday.
The victory marks the first singles championship in the WWE careers of both El Grande Americano and Chad Gable. Assuming of course, that Gable really is the man behind the match.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Analyst Big E Announces His Engagement To Kris Yim
Exclusive: Lyra Valkyria Says One Match From WrestleMania 41 Will Shape The Next Generations
Chelsea Green Reportedly Signs Contract Extension With WWE