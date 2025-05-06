Wrestling On FanNation

SPOILER: New Champion Crowned Ahead Of Monday Night's Episode Of WWE Raw

For the first time in his WWE career, Chad Gable has won a singles championship.

Rick Ucchino

El Grande Americano is celebrating Cinco De Mayo with championship gold.

Fresh off his victory over Rey Fenix at WrestleMania 41, the mysterious Luchador - who is most definitely not Chad Gable - challenged Dragon Lee for the WWE Speed Championship ahead of Monday night's episode of Raw in Omaha, Nebraska.

The match was filmed for an upcoming episode of WWE Speed on X, but photos from those in attendance at the CHI Health Center have already spoiled the finish of the match.

El Grande Americano became the No. 1 Contender for the WWE Speed Championship after he defeated Alex Shelley of the Motor City Machine Guns in a match that aired this past Wednesday.

The victory marks the first singles championship in the WWE careers of both El Grande Americano and Chad Gable. Assuming of course, that Gable really is the man behind the match.

RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

