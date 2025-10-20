Mercedes Moné's Historic Weekend Ends With 12 Belts And World Title Match Set For Full Gear
Mercedes Moné has had a golden weekend, and she's ending it with 12 belts and plans for another.
It began on Friday when she officially became the longest reigning TBS champion in AEW history, breaking Jade Cargill's record of 508 days. Later that night in Arena Mexico, Moné successfully defended the CMLL World Women's Championship against Persephone in the main event on CMLL Viernes Espectacular.
She also used the opportunity to pay tribute to the late Mexican-American music sensation, Selena, honoring the singer with a cosplay of her signature look and using the hit song "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" for her entrance.
After the match, she issued an open challenge for any champion in the world to face her for the TBS Championship at WrestleDream in St. Louis and put their own title on the line as well.
The next day at WrestleDream, her challenge was accepted by a familiar foe, Interim ROH Women's World Television Champion Mina Shirakawa. Moné cheated to snag the win, leveraging her feet on the ropes while the referee wasn't looking. With her victory over Shirakawa, she broke Ultimo Dragon's record of holding 10 belts simultaneously and became "11 Belts" Ultimo Moné. Last week, Moné officially filed to trademark "Ultimo Moné" for merchandise and branding purposes.
If that wasn't enough of a newsworthy weekend for the CEO, she traveled to Canada for her third title match in three days in three countries. Sunday night, Moné defeated TNA star Jody Threat to become the new Winnipeg Pro Wrestling Women's Champion at Rumble In The Burt to become a whopping "12 Belts" Ultimo Moné.
What's next for the CEO?
Winning a new title was only part of Mercedes Moné's business at WrestleDream. She crossed paths with another familiar foe, AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander, and announced that she'll be challenging for AEW's top women's title at Full Gear in November. Moné has defeated Statlander twice previously at Full Gear and Worlds End in 2024.
With her 12 belts, Mercedes Moné is the AEW TBS Champion, RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion (including the Queen of Southside belt), Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament winner, CMLL World Women's Champion, EWA Women's Champion, Prime Time Wrestling Women's Champion, BestYa Women's Champion, Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women's Champion, BODYSLAM Women's Champion, Interim ROH Women's World Television Champion, and Winnipeg Pro Wrestling Women's Champion. Together, her titles cover America, England, Mexico, Denmark, Austria, Italy, Poland, Scotland, and Canada.
Despite her extensive resume, the only title that has managed to evade Moné is arguably the one she craves the most. Moné's sole singles loss in AEW came in her first attempt at becoming AEW Women's World Champion when she lost to "Timeless" Toni Storm at All In Texas. Only time will tell if her second attempt at Full Gear will tell a similar tale.
Mercedes Moné has also expressed her interest in competing in the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament. Brackets will be released this Wednesday on Dynamite and Moné's partner remains a mystery.
