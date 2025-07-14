Stephanie McMahon Leads Parade Of Former Stars And Champions At WWE Evolution
WWE Evolution was a strong night for in-ring competition in the women's division, but it was also the scenery for numerous returns of former WWE stars, champions, and General Managers.
Throughout numerous points in the show, WWE cut to shots of past women's talent in the audience at the Evolution PLE in Atlanta. The list of special appearances in the crowd included:
- Vickie Guerrero
- Melina
- Molly Holly
- Ava
- Jazz
- Ivory
- Maryse
- Torrie Wilson
Earlier in the day on Sunday, former WWE Divas Champion, Kelly Kelly, confirmed she was asked to make an appearance from the audience, but declined because she didn't want to make her return in that way.
Another surprise of the night was the return of former WWE CEO, Stephanie McMahon. McMahon opened the Evolution broadcast and then joined Joe Tessitore in the WWE Evolution announce booth to provide commentary on the matches throughout the night.
WWE Evolution 2 was the first all-women's WWE PLE since the first of its kind premiered on the WWE Network in 2018.
In the main event of the show, Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank to make Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky a Triple Threat Match. Naomi pinned Sky to win the match and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
In addition to the main event, Becky Lynch retained the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship and Jacy Jayne retained the NXT Women's Championship at the special event.
