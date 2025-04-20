Stephanie McMahon Opens Night Two Of WWE WrestleMania 41
Former WWE CEO, Stephanie McMahon opened up night two of WrestleMania 41 inside Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night.
McMahon stood in the middle of the ring and was introduced as the crowd loudly cheered for the surprise. She talked about the significance of WrestleMania in Las Vegas and said that the last time the show was in the city, she was 16.
McMahon then said that her middle daughter was 16 and that WWE and WrestleMania is all about family.
McMahon then belted out a loud "Welcome to night two of WrestleMania" call as the audience cheered more. Pyro went off from the WrestleMania on the stage and the show was up and going.
Stephanie McMahon has been busy for WWE since the start of 2025. McMahon recently premiered her new Stephanie's Place's show on ESPN+ and has interviewed CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.
McMahon also recently announced a new podcast and the first guest on the show was Dana White.
McMahon became a co-CEO of WWE when her father, Vince McMahon, retired from the company in 2022. When McMahon came back to the company at the beginning of 2023, Stephanie resigned from the position.
When WWE merged with the UFC to form TKO Group, Stephanie did not return to the company in any official capacity.
