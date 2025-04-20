Wrestling On FanNation

Stephanie McMahon Opens Night Two Of WWE WrestleMania 41

Zack Heydorn

WWE.com

Former WWE CEO, Stephanie McMahon opened up night two of WrestleMania 41 inside Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night.

McMahon stood in the middle of the ring and was introduced as the crowd loudly cheered for the surprise. She talked about the significance of WrestleMania in Las Vegas and said that the last time the show was in the city, she was 16.

McMahon then said that her middle daughter was 16 and that WWE and WrestleMania is all about family.

McMahon then belted out a loud "Welcome to night two of WrestleMania" call as the audience cheered more. Pyro went off from the WrestleMania on the stage and the show was up and going.

Stephanie McMahon has been busy for WWE since the start of 2025. McMahon recently premiered her new Stephanie's Place's show on ESPN+ and has interviewed CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

McMahon also recently announced a new podcast and the first guest on the show was Dana White.

McMahon became a co-CEO of WWE when her father, Vince McMahon, retired from the company in 2022. When McMahon came back to the company at the beginning of 2023, Stephanie resigned from the position.

When WWE merged with the UFC to form TKO Group, Stephanie did not return to the company in any official capacity.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Rey Mysterio A 'Game-Time Decision' For WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Rey Mysterio Suffers Injury On WWE WrestleMania SmackDown

Latest Report On WWE WrestleMania 41 Ticket Sales & Talent Comps

Published |Modified
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. He's a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on

Home/WWE