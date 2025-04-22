Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia Make Surprise Appearances On WWE Raw, Vaquer Wrestles Iyo Sky In Impromptu Match
Stephanie Vaquer showed up unannounced on this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix and challenged Iyo Sky to an impromptu match.
Sky walked to the ring and cut a championship victory promo about her win over Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania on Sunday night. Sky called that night the best night of her career and was happy because she could now call herself the best.
That's when Vaquer walked to the ring. The Raw after WrestleMania audience knew who Vaquer was and gave her a loud cheer as she made her entrance.
Once Vaquer was face to face with Sky, she said she was out there to give Sky respect. Vaquer called Sky the best, but said that she wanted to fight the best. From there, Sky suggested they have a match right there on the spot. Adam Pearce came out and acted like he was going to prevent the match from happening. Instead, he green lit it and said that it would start right away.
In the match, both women traded signature holds and moves, but things were cut short after Roxanne Perez got involved and attacked Iyo Sky. This turned the match into a no-contest and snowballed into a bigger brawl when Giulia ran down to mix it up with all thre women. Eventually, Giulia and Perez attacked Sky Vaquer, which brought out Rhea Ripley. Ripley helped clear the ring and then handed the world title belt to Iyo Sky.
Stephanie Vaquer is the current NXT Women's Champion. She defeated Jordynne Grace, Giulia, and Jaida Parker at NXT Stand & Deliver to retain her title over the weekend. Vaquer is also a former Women's NXT North American Champion and is the only women to hold both NXT singles titles at the same time.
Vaquer gave up the North American Championship prior to WrestleMania, so that the division wouldn't have one champion defending two belts and so that more women on the roster could fight for gold.
Giulia is a former NXT Women's Champion. Vaquer defeated her to win that championship. Giulia recently was away from WWE nursing an injury, but she competed in the Stand & Deliver title match without issue.
