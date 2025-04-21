Nikki Bella Reveals A Bella Twins WWE Comeback Could Be In The Works
There may be one more match in store for a couple of WWE Hall of Famers in the not-so-distant future.
Two-time Divas Champion Nikki Bella made her shocking comeback at the Royal Rumble Premium live Event in February, wrestling her first match in WWE in three years. While her sister Brie didn't join her in the Royal Rumble match, chatter naturally ignited over a potential Bella Twins reunion in WWE.
Nikki hasn't wrestled since that show, but indicated the fully believes she will return to WWE once again. She and Brie appeared on Busted Open Radio ahead of WrestleMania this past weekend, and the two were asked about reuniting in the ring one more time.
"I'm waiting for this one to join me in the ring," Nikki said, pointing to Brie. "So yes, there will be a Bella Twins comeback."
Previously, Brie did comment on the possibility of a return when speaking with Denise Salcedo shortly after Nikki's Rumble return.
“Oh yes, always," she said at the time. "But what the women are doing today in both AEW and WWE gets me wanting to get out there. It’s incredible to be a fan of pro wrestling today. But definitely when I saw her, I was like, ‘Wait, it’s not complete if I’m not there.'”
The two have not teamed up in a match since 2018.
