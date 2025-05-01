The Latest On The WWE Roster Status Of Giulia, Roxanne Perez & Stephanie Vaquer
Former NXT Women's Champions Giulia and Roxanne Perez may be main roster bound at some point this year, but for now they are still listed on the internal roster sheet as NXT Superstars.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider Thursday morning clarified a report made earlier this week that indicated that both women had officially been called up. The confusion stemmed from both women having been spotted wearing "Raw debut" patches during their recent appearances on the Red Brand.
Roxanne Perez has been bouncing back and forth between NXT and the main roster for months now. The Prodigy was the runner-up to Charlotte Flair in the Women's Royal Rumble Match back in February and then competed inside the Women's Elimination Chamber Match a month later in Toronto.
Her now tabled program with Bayley saw her make multiple appearances on both Raw and SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania, while she also continued her pursuit of the NXT Women's Championship on Tuesday nights.
The Beautiful Madness is currently locked in a similar pursuit as she seeks to win her title back from Stephanie Vaquer. When La Primera challenged Women's World Champion IYO SKY to a match on the Raw after Mania, Giulia was right there to stick her nose in the champs business. She did it again this past Monday following Stephanie's victory over Ivy Nile on Raw.
Vaquer is also still listed on the NXT roster, according to PWInsider. Soft main roster introductions for NXT talent before an official call-up are not uncommon. Both Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes had cups of coffee with Raw and SmackDown before being drafted to their respective brands last year.
It's possible Vaquer, Giulia and Perez are all moved up in this year's draft, which is rumored to be returning at some point in the coming months.
