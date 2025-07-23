The Latest Reporting On The Rock's Status Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam
As we've seen in the past, anything can change at the last minute when it comes to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, but as of this writing, the wait for his return to WWE programming is reportedly going to continue for the foreseeable future.
The Final Boss has not been seen since John Cena shockingly sold his soul to him at WWE Elimination Chamber back in early March. The Rock, Cena and rapper Travis Scott orchestrated a brutal beat down of then WWE Champion Cody Rhodes just moments after Cena won the men's chamber match and became the new No. 1 Contender for the title.
There was a great deal of hope and speculation that The Rock would return for WrestleMania 41 to complete the heel turn angle, but it was Travis Scott who would show up in Las Vegas to help John Cena become the first ever 17-time World Champion.
Will The Rock be at SummerSlam?
With Cody Rhodes earning his rematch for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam via winning the King of the Ring Tournament, some fans may be disappointed to hear that The Rock is not expected to attend the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' next weekend in New Jersey either.
The folks over at BodySlam reported Wednesday that there has been no indication internally that The Final Boss is scheduled to return to WWE programming any time soon. But again... anything with The Rock can, and has changed before, very quickly.
John Cena is set to defend the WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight, with that match widely believed to be penciled in as the night two main event on Sunday, August 3.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Cody Rhodes Pitches Conspiracy Theory Why Nikki Bella WrestleMania Match Was Cut
Backstage News On Alexa Bliss And Charlotte Flair WWE Creative Plans
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Net Worth 2025
New Trademark Filing Indicates WWE Might Revive Major WCW PPV