Backstage News On Alexa Bliss And Charlotte Flair WWE Creative Plans
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are set for a major match at WWE SummerSlam, but that doesn't appear to have always been the plan.
The unlikely team of Flair and Bliss is set to face Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez at MetLife Stadium for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, and they also competed for the belts at WWE Evolution earlier this month.
While they've quickly become a popular and successful tag team within the ranks, it does seem to have been a pivot from previous creative plans.
While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Bliss and Flair as a tag was not always the plan for SummerSlam. Originally, per Meltzer, the two were supposed to only briefly tag before splitting up. This would have then put them on a collision course for SummerSlam in a singles match.
However, since the act has gotten over and the two are performing well together, Meltzer believes plans for the two have changed. He equated it to Randy Orton and Matt Riddle getting over as a unit several years ago, which was only supposed to be a short-term pairing that ultimately led to them becoming tag champs under the popular "RK-Bro" moniker.
It is also possible WWE has had to pivot plans as a result of Liv Morgan's injury. She was initially planned for a lengthy feud with Nikki Bella that was set to kick off at Evolution while she was still one-half of the tag champions. A separated shoulder led to a shift in those plans, however.
