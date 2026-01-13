The Miz Explains Why Wins And Losses Really Do Matter In WWE

Most wrestling fans have heard someone claim that wins and losses in WWE "don't really matter" at some point in their lives. One of WWE's most prolific losers, statistically speaking, is refuting that way of thinking.

Two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion The Miz was a guest on 'Insight with Chris Van Vliet' on Tuesday morning, where he discussed a wide array of topics. Among them, his lengthy tenure as a heel.

While he's had brief spurts of playing the good guy during his career, The Miz believes he does his best work as a heel, and his rationale is tied directly to his win-loss record.

The Miz | WWE

“My character doesn’t really work as a babyface, if I’m being honest,” Miz told CVV. “It’s a person that can lose and then the next day you’ll forget about that loss, because I’ll just cut a promo and make you believe."

In Miz's opinion, if a babyface starts to lose too much in the ring, then he or she will start to lose the backing of the fans in the stands.

"My kids always ask me, ‘Did you win? Did you win? Did you win?’ And I always have to go, ‘Ahh, daddy didn’t win this week, but I’ll get them next week.’ You can only say that so many times to a kid where they’re just like, ‘Eh, I want a winner. I want a winner. I want to cheer a winner.’ People like winners. People like first place. They don’t like second place. They don’t like third place. They want the guy, their guy. They want their guy to win.”

Will The Miz earn his way back into the WWE Title picture?

The Miz says that he personally excels at losing to someone like a Je'Von Evans, which he did on the December 12 edition of WWE SmackDown, but then the following week he can face the top guy on the show and still be considered a threat to pull out the victory.

He'll have the opportunity to pick up a huge win this Friday Night on SmackDown. He'll face Randy Orton one-on-one in London and the winner will move on to Saturday Night's Main Event to compete in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the No. 1 Contender for the WWE Championship.

The other six competitors involved in the tournament are Damian Priest, Solo Sikoa, Matt Cardona, Trick Williams, Ilja Dragunov and Sami Zayn. The man who wins the Fatal 4-Way at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 24 will move on to challenge Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble.

