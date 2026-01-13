The Miz Explains Why Wins And Losses Really Do Matter In WWE
Most wrestling fans have heard someone claim that wins and losses in WWE "don't really matter" at some point in their lives. One of WWE's most prolific losers, statistically speaking, is refuting that way of thinking.
Two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion The Miz was a guest on 'Insight with Chris Van Vliet' on Tuesday morning, where he discussed a wide array of topics. Among them, his lengthy tenure as a heel.
While he's had brief spurts of playing the good guy during his career, The Miz believes he does his best work as a heel, and his rationale is tied directly to his win-loss record.
“My character doesn’t really work as a babyface, if I’m being honest,” Miz told CVV. “It’s a person that can lose and then the next day you’ll forget about that loss, because I’ll just cut a promo and make you believe."
In Miz's opinion, if a babyface starts to lose too much in the ring, then he or she will start to lose the backing of the fans in the stands.
"My kids always ask me, ‘Did you win? Did you win? Did you win?’ And I always have to go, ‘Ahh, daddy didn’t win this week, but I’ll get them next week.’ You can only say that so many times to a kid where they’re just like, ‘Eh, I want a winner. I want a winner. I want to cheer a winner.’ People like winners. People like first place. They don’t like second place. They don’t like third place. They want the guy, their guy. They want their guy to win.”
MORE: Major Update On Rumored Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns Rematch At WrestleMania 42
Will The Miz earn his way back into the WWE Title picture?
The Miz says that he personally excels at losing to someone like a Je'Von Evans, which he did on the December 12 edition of WWE SmackDown, but then the following week he can face the top guy on the show and still be considered a threat to pull out the victory.
He'll have the opportunity to pick up a huge win this Friday Night on SmackDown. He'll face Randy Orton one-on-one in London and the winner will move on to Saturday Night's Main Event to compete in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the No. 1 Contender for the WWE Championship.
The other six competitors involved in the tournament are Damian Priest, Solo Sikoa, Matt Cardona, Trick Williams, Ilja Dragunov and Sami Zayn. The man who wins the Fatal 4-Way at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 24 will move on to challenge Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble.
The Latest On WWE,AEW, & More
Liv Morgan Provides Dominik Mysterio Injury Update
WWE Raw Results (1/12/26): Gunther Defeats AJ Styles, Bron Breakker Suspended
CM Punk Explains Why Villains Are Better Than The Good Guys
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com