Triple H Gives 5-Word Response On R-Truth's Return At WWE Money In The Bank
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque will have the internet running wild all over again with the comments he made during the Money in the Bank Post Show Press Conference.
R-Truth, real name Ron Killings, informed the WWE Universe this past Sunday afternoon that he would soon be departing WWE. Shockwaves were sent across the pro wrestling landscape with current and former WWE Superstars all publicly expressing their heartbreak over the news
Multiple outlets would soon confirm the authenticity of Truth's social media post. It was not a work. The company informed the 53-year-old that his contract was not going to be renewed after a 17-year run with WWE.
After several days of fan outrage, both online and live in person at WWE events, Truth made his stunning return at Money in the Bank by helping Cody Rhodes defeat John Cena in the main event tag team match.
When asked during the post show press conference about whether Truth was really let go from the company, Triple H simply stated, "All part of the show."
That brief statement will not make the job of pro wrestling journalists any easier as they continuously battle online skeptics, but our own Jon Alba has reported that Truth was in active conversations with appearance promoters earlier in the week. There were also rumblings that TNA Wrestling would be interested in bringing him in for another run once his WWE contract had expired.
So, who to believe? What really happened? It appears that, at least in this instance, Triple H has no problems blurring the lines between reality and fiction.
Earlier in the Money in the Bank Post Show, Cody Rhodes gave credit to the WWE fans for bringing Truth back to the company.
"The truth is, you guys wanted Truth," Rhodes said sitting in front of a crowd of fans at the post show panel desk. "It's always our job... Triple H, Nick Khan, it's always our job to give you want you want. So thank you for letting us know."
Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that WWE and Truth came to a new agreement some time within the past 72 hours.
We'll continue to provide more backstage information on the R-Truth situation as it becomes available.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
R-Truth Makes Shocking Return To Cost John Cena At WWE Money In The Bank
The Wrestling World Reacts To R-Truth's Shocking Return At WWE Money In The Bank 2025
Seth Rollins Wins The 2025 Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match
Naomi Wins Women's WWE Money In The Bank 2025 Ladder Match
Becky Lynch Wins Women's Intercontinental Championship At WWE Money In The Bank 2025