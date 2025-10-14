The Rock Names His Greatest Promo Insult Of All-Time
The Rock is a multiple-time world champion in wWE, a Hollywood star, business owner, and TKO Group board member. Those are big accomplishments, but The Great One may best be known for his insult prowess on the microphone during his wrestling promos.
Throughout the years, The Rock has coined countless insult phrases like "If you smell what The Rock is cooking," "Finally...," "Roody Poo," "Candy Ass," "Lay the Smackdown," and others that have made some of the biggest stars in wrestling history flustered. The question is, does The Rock have a favorite insult?
The answer? "It doesn't matter if The Rock has favorite insult!" It had to happen.
During an interview with Travis and Jason Kelce on the New Heights podcastThe Rock opened up about his time in wrestling and named his favorite insult of all time. And no, it isn't "it doesn't matter!"
"The greatest Rock insult of all-time is, ok, The Rock says -- take your opinion that the winner of the Super Bowl will be the Kansas City Chiefs, you roll it up, you roll that sumb**ch sideways and stick it straight up your candy ass! That was a crazy insult. I remember, (people) were like 'where did this come from?' And I was like, telling someone to stick something up their ass is an insult, but when you turn it sideways, it's a whole different thing."- The Rock
On the podcast, The Rock also talked about being a girl dad, the Attitude Era of wrestling, the pressure of being great, and more. He also commented on Jason Kelce's appearance at WrestleMania 40.
"I'll give it a 9.9," The Rock said of Kelce's appearance at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. "The idea that a celebrity or someone who is at the top of their game. Someone who is the greatest like you (Jason Kelce). Anytime someone comes into the world of pro wrestling, it's the greatest thing to us. Doesn't matter how big the wrestling world has become."
When will The Rock return to a WWE ring?
The Rock hasn't been inside a WWE ring since aligning with John Cena when Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber ahead of WrestleMania this year. He looked to be positioned for significant involvement in that storyline, but didn't appear in the lead-up to, or at, WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
The Rock will have a second shot to appear at WrestleMania in Las Vegas as WWE will bring the event back to Allegiant Stadium for the second year in a row in April of 2026.
The Rock has not officially been announced for that show or any other shows by WWE at this point.
