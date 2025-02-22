The Rock Pulls Cody Rhodes From WWE SmackDown Main Event
Well, the card is always subject to change.
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was set to compete in the main event of SmackDown Friday night in New Orleans, but he has now been pulled from that match.
The American Nightmare was going to lead a team of Damian Priest and Braun Strowman against Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, but he was informed at the top of the show by SmackDown GM Nick Aldis that plans had changed.
The main event will now be a two-on-two tag team match with Priest and Strowman taking on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.
When Rhodes pressed as to who he could talk to about the changes that were made, Aldis informed him that the decision was made by none other than The Rock.
The Final Boss is tearing up the script with his last minute appearance and he's requesting that Cody Rhodes meet him in the ring later on tonight. Could the WWE Champion's WrestleMania plans be in flux for the second straight year?
Anything can happen when The Rock is on the show. We'll keep you posted on everything that goes down tonight right here on The Takedown on SI.
