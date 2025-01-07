The Rock Reveals That He's Headed To WWE NXT 'New Year's Evil' On WWE Raw On Netflix
The WWE Raw on Netflix premiere was packed with incredible moments and stars. Travis Scott, Macauley Culkin, Bill Simmons, O'Shea Jackson, Gabriel Iglesias, Topenga--who wasn't in L.A. for the massive event?
Perhaps the biggest star of them all, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, opened the show with a blistering promo to help introduce the WWE on Netflix era. The Rock, a performer as well as a TKO executive, also appeared after the Tribal Combat match to bestow the Ula Fala upon the shoulders of a victorious Roman Reigns.
Not content with all of that, The Great One announced from behind the wheel of a massive pickup truck that he'll be showing up to The Shrine Auditorium on Tuesday night (January 7) for WWE NXT's New Year's Evil.
The Rock's daughter, Ava, is the general manager of WWE NXT, so they'll likely be some kind of interaction there during the New Year's Evil show.
What else might The Final Boss be up to when he visits WWE NXT on Tuesday night?
