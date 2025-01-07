Wrestling On FanNation

The Undertaker was rumored to appear during the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere, having been spotted in L.A. on the day of the show.

Well, the rumors proved true.

Following the excellent world championship match between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, a match that Ripley won cleanly, the new WWE Women's Champion celebrated her way back up the aisle.

Then, that familiar gong hit.

Of course, that's the cue for an Undertaker appearance, but then something unexpected occurred: Taker's American Badass persona showed up along with his requisite Kid Rock theme music.

"I wasn't expecting that," Ripley said to the camera as Taker made his way out.

The American Badass rode his Harley Davidson down to the ring, made a lap around it, then stopped next to Ripley. The duo threw up their fists with their back to the camera, a classic American Badass pose, and took off into the proverbial sunset together.

We haven't seen The Undertaker since he chokeslammed The Rock during the main event of WrestleMania 40, but we haven't seen his American Badass character for over a decade.

What an incredible moment!

