Criminal Investigation Into WWE's Vince McMahon Dropped
The investigation into Vince McMahon's alleged cover-up of sexual misconduct has been dropped.
According to McMahon's lawyer, Robert W. Allen, the case has been closed and that the news earlier this week regarding McMahon's former lawyer, who the court ruled wrongly withheld documents from a grand jury, was irrelevant.
Allen revealed the news when speaking with the New York Post.
“This is simply the result of an appeal of a procedural matter that was argued five months ago,” Allen said. “We have been in consistent communication with the government since that time and understand, with no ambiguity, that the investigation has definitively concluded and will not result in charges.”
In that ruling, the 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals in New York ruled that Vince McMahon's former lawyer wrongly withheld documents from a federal grand jury. Documents that should have been part of the investigation into his settlement agreement with two female employees. The judges asserted that the documents were not protected by attorney-client privilege because they were related to crime and fraud.
Last month, McMahon settled his lawsuit with the SEC for violating federal laws. Per the settlement, McMahon was fined $400,000 and was ordered to reimburse WWE $1.3 million. McMahon issued a statement at the time, saying "The case is closed."
Vince McMahon, alongside John Laurinaitis and others are still under investigation for a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant in January, 2024. McMahon is accused of sex trafficking and sexual abuse.
