Update On Ricky Starks Using His Name In WWE NXT
When former AEW wrestler Ricky Starks made his unexpected WWE debut Tuesday, the wrestling world immediately began to buzz about his potential impact.
WWE legend The Undertaker put over Starks' work ethic, and WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross even noted Starks has a unique personality that could make him stand out. Even so, some mystery surrounded his first appearance.
Starks was not mentioned by name on the WWE broadcast, and even afterward, was only vaguely referenced on social media and online clips. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp noted this was done deliberately, and was certainly not an accident.
MORE: More Details On AEW Departures Of Miro, Malakai Black And Ricky Starks
In an update on Fightful Select, Sapp has clarified why this may have been the case. He noted in a new report that WWE has listed Ricky Starks as "Ricky Starks" internally, despite him not being referred to on screen as such.
The report indicates WWE may have been working on the side of caution because Starks' deal came together so quickly, just a day after his AEW release. It also references WWE having sync agreements with talent that often allow them to use their likeness while under contract with them, so it remains entirely possible Starks could retain his ring name after all.
The former AEW World Tag Team Champion wasn't the only talent released by AEW Monday, as it was also reported Miro and Malakai Black had parted ways with the company.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE WrestleMania 42 Reportedly Heading To Caesars Superdome In New Orleans
Jim Ross Says Ricky Starks Has A Unique Personality Following WWE NXT Debut
The Undertaker Reveals His Relationship With Ricky Starks Following WWE NXT Debut
Joe Hendry Says A Match With John Cena In WWE Or TNA Would Be Best For Business (Exclusive)