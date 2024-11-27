The Undertaker Extends Olive Branch To Dave Bautista After Heated Election Cycle
Another contentious election cycle is now in the rearview mirror and one of President-Elect Donald Trump's biggest supporters is hoping to move forward and remain good friends with those on the opposite side of the political aisle.
Many high profile wrestlers were extraordinarily vocal about their support for either Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris this year. Hulk Hogan gave a speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee over the summer and did a number of public appearances showcasing his support of Donald Trump.
The Undertaker, meantime, had the soon to be President on his Six Feet Under Podcast during the final media blitz of the campaign, while Dave Bautista did not hold back on his unflattering opinions of Trump in a video filmed for the Jimmy Kimmel Show.
The rhetoric was often very ugly, but The Undertaker does not want political views to come between friends.
"I don't have any angst towards Dave Bautista," Undertaker said during a roundtable discussion on Fox News. "He's still a good friend of mine. I haven't seen him, but if I saw him, I would give him a big hug. Mick Foley too. I don't care what your politics are. You're wrong [laughs], everybody knows it, but I still love you and I'm going to say hello and give you a hug, whether you want it, when I see you."
Mick Foley was another public supporter of Vice President Harris during the campaign, but echoed similar sentiments last month during an appearance on CNN. Proclaiming that he's been able to remain friends with Taker over the years because what brings them together is stronger than the issues that divide them.
Dave Bautista has remained relatively quiet on social media in the weeks that have followed the election. We are unaware of any response to the Undertaker's most recent comments at this time.
