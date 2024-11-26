Sami Zayn Reveals Initial Thoughts On CM Punk Returning To WWE
Sami Zayn was in the ring at WWE Survivor Series 2023 when "Cult of Personality" hit over the speakers at the Allstate Arena and CM Punk infamously made his surprise return to WWE.
What was Zayn thinking at the moment? He says it didn't really matter what he thought.
During an episode of WWE Playback, which focused on the Punk return, Zayn talked in detail about his initial reaction as Punk walked onto the stage as Survivor Series ended. Zayn said that he and Punk had some issues, but that all that mattered was the fan reaction.
“Uh, kinda hard to say. I think there was still some weird underlying stuff with Punk and I. Punk is, I guess it’s pretty well documented that he’s an interesting character who’s had his ups and downs with most people, both in the ring and backstage. I think there was just some unresolved stuff between he and I, we hadn’t spoken for I don’t know how many years at this time. Seeing him back, at first it’s like, huh, okay. But we eventually ended up talking whatever issues out and just, you know, it is what it is. It kind of doesn’t matter what I think, look at those people, they’re all jumping out of their seats, I think that’s all that really matters.”- Sami Zayn on Punk return (h/t Fightful)
CM Punk walked out of the WWE after the Royal Rumble in 2014. He returned to pro wrestling for AEW in 2021, but spent only two years with the company.
Punk's first match for WWE after his return at Survivor Series was the 2024 Royal Rumble. During that match, Punk tore his tricep and was out of action until SummerSlam. At Summerslam, Punk wrestled Drew McIntyre in a losing effort. Punk wrestled McIntyre again at Bash in Berlin and in a Hell in a Cell Match at Bad Blood. After beating McIntyre in a gory Hell in a Cell, Punk said we was taking time away to assess his future.
This past Friday on Smackdown, Punk returned to WWE as the fifth man of The OG Bloodline War Games team at Survivor Series. Paul Heyman, Punk's former manager, brought Punk back with him as a means to even the odds for Roman Reigns against his team's fight against Solo Sikoa and The New Bloodline.
Punk and Heyman's return to WWE to join The OG Bloodline has broken WWE social media viewership records.
Recommended
Best Sports Themed WWE Title Belts For NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL And NCAA Fans
Sami Zayn Gives Hilarious Background Story To Classic Bloodline Family Photo With Roman Reigns And The Usos
Dustin Rhodes Reveals He Has One Big Goal Left To Accomplish Before Retirement