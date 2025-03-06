The Undertaker Reportedly Played Key Role In WWE LFG Season 2 Changes
The coach roster for WWE LFG season two will look different, and The Undertaker may have played a key role.
As previously reported, A&E officially announced on Wednesday afternoon that the series would be renewed for a second season. The press release also featured the announcement that The Undertaker's wife and WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 inductee Michelle McCool would be joining the show as a coach.
Mickie James, who is a coach on the first season currently airing on A&E, will not return.
In a report from Fightful Select, it noted that sources within the A&E production crew claimed that The Undertaker was 'instrumental" in McCool being added to the series. It also mentions that Undertaker was "open to continuing" his role on the show if McCool was involved.
However, the report specifically states that there have been no claims that Undertaker wanted James off the show or wanted McCool to actively replace James.
Booker T and Bubba Ray Dudley have also been confirmed as returning in their coaching roles for season two.
WWF LFG features a group of rising professional talent competing for an NXT contract.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Ric Flair Sends Warning To John Cena About WWE World Title Record
Emmy Winner Paul Walter Hauser Says He's Given Acting Advice To Two WWE Superstars [Exclusive]
Stone Cold Steve Austin Reacts To John Cena's Heel Turn, Talks WWE WrestleMania 41 Appearance
Naomi Makes Public Appearance Sporting A Neck Brace After Jade Cargill Attack At WWE Elimination Chamber