The Wrestling World Pays Tribute To Dusty Rhodes On 10th Anniversary Of His Passing

A decade without The Dream...

Joe Baiamonte

'The American Dream' went into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007
It's hard to believe, but it has now been 10 years since we lost 'The American Dream' Dusty Rhodes.

One of the most mesmeric, influential and iconic stars in professional wrestling history, The Dream was instrumental in creating Starrcade, the Great American Bash and, most notably, the WarGames match, among countless other gimmicks, stipulations and events.

A three-time NWA World Champion, 'The Son of a Plumber' shook up the wrestling world with his unique look, line delivery and unbridled charisma. Dusty's sense of style - both sartorially and in how he carried himself - was second to none. He could be witty and charming one minute, rhyming his promos like Muhammad Ali, before switching to impassioned hatred and bloodlust, the next.

The Dream's feuds with the likes of Ric Flair, The Four Horsemen, Terry Funk, Harley Race and 'Superstar' Billy Graham are the stuff of legend. Trailblazing rivalries that drew huge houses across the territories throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

It should come as no surprise then, that on the 10th anniversary of his passing, at the age of 69, that so many from the world of professional wrestling should pay tribute to 'The American Dream'.

The Dream's in-ring legacy has been continued by his two sons, Dustin and Cody, both of whom are surefire Hall of Famers after also enjoying monumental careers. The brothers inducted their father into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Rest Easy, Dream.

