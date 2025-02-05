TNA Star JDC (Fandango) Comments On His Surprise Return To WWE On NXT Tuesday Night
Get those dancing shoes out and start pointing your fingers in the air, because Fandango is back in WWE.
The man now known as JDC, Johnny Dango Curtis, made his shocking return to WWE Tuesday night when he confronted Lexis King.
The former NXT Tag Team Champion has immediately set his sights on winning more gold now that he's back as a part of TNA's new partnership with WWE. JDC will challenge for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship next Tuesday night. A match he says will be unpredictable.
After the show, JDC spoke about how excited he is to be in the mix again during an NXT Digital Exclusive.
“Ear to ear, genuinely heartfelt, but I just broke my Ferragamos (his shoe), so it’s a bittersweet day for me. That’s just me trying to be funny, I’m sorry. NXT means the world to me, to have me back tonight. Just goosebumps, man. I can’t get over it. I’m grateful, that’s exactly what I am."- JDC - NXT Digital Exclusive
Tuesday night marked JDC's first appearance on NXT programming since the summer of 2021. He was released that June after a 15-year stretch with WWE that began when he signed a developmental contract in 2006.
JDC had multiple stops along the independent circuit, as well as a brief run in NWA, before joining up with TNA at Bound for Glory 2022.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Dynamite Preview (02/05/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE Rumors: Latest On Roman Reigns Injury Angle And WrestleMania 41 Plans
AJ Styles May Not Be The Final Superstar Who Switched Brands During WWE Transfer Window