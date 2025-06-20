Tom Brady & Eli Manning Continue Rivalry During WWE Entrance At Fanatics Fest
Some rivalries last forever.
That seems to be the case for future Pro Football Hall of Fame Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Eli Manning.
The pair have a combined nine Super Bowl titles between them, with both of Manning's Lombardi Trophy victories coming against Brady's New England Patriots. Tom is apparently still harboring some resentment over his 0-2 record against the New York Giants in the 'Big Game'.
Brady is competing in the first ever Fanatics Games this weekend at Fantatics Fest in New York. The WWE portion of the competition calls for all the athletes, celebrities and fans participating to perform their best Superstar entrances.
The NFL's greatest all-time player strutted down the entrance ramp to Cody Rhodes' Kingdom theme song, but turned heel on the Big Apple crowd when he ripped an Eli Manning jersey clean in half.
It was a gesture that prompted the former Giants signal caller to emerge from the crowd and jokingly jump on Brady's back.
MORE: Charlotte Flair Ready To Face Superstar Athletes At Their Own Game [Exclusive]
Roughly 100 athletes, celebrities, content creators and fans are taking part in the Fanatics Games today through Sunday. Several WWE Superstars are among the field of competitors, including WWE Champion John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.
