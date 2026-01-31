Top NXT Star Reportedly Headed to Saudi Arabia for The Royal Rumble

Another WWE Royal Rumble surprise has reportedly been revealed.

Since NXT became a full third brand for WWE, competitors from that show have appeared as surprise entrants in the Royal Rumble. Last year, Lash Legend, Jaida Parker, Lyra Valkyria, Jordynne Grace, Guilia, and Stephanie Vaquer were all stars from the women's division in NXT that appeared in the match.

This year will feature NXT talent as well, as a new report from PWInsider indicates that Jacy Jayne is going to be in the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Jayne is the NXT Women's Champion and has been a key character on weekly television since this summer. Jayne shocked the world in 2025 by pinning Stephanie Vaquer to win the championship for the first time.

According to PWInsider, Jayne had been scheduled for NXT live events this weekend, but was pulled from those shows. She now heads to Riyadh for the Royal Rumble event, although she has not officially been announced as a participant in the match.

Potential WWE Royal Rumble surprises

Early this week, Triple H confirmed that there would be plenty of surprises in both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches. What could those surprises be?

Alexa Bliss | Netflix

Over the years, many WWE Hall of Famers have returned to be a part of the match to get one last shot at the WrestleMania main event. Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair all made returns at last year's show. Perhaps Nikki's sister, Brie, will make her surprise return this year.

As for men's Hall of Famers who could make their WWE return, RVD is always a fun name to speculate about. He's appeared in the Royal Rumble before. Could he appear again?

This year, there is a large batch of potential returning Superstars that could appear at the event. Chad Gable has been injured for most of 2025 and is rumored to be returning to the ring soon. Same thing with Bianca Belair. The former WrestleMania main event talent was injured near the event last year and hasn't been seen on television since.

One major surprise that could be in the works is Chris Jericho. Jericho is reportedly set to sign with WWE, and his appearance would send shockwaves through the wrestling industry.

