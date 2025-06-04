Trick Williams Scheduled To Defend The TNA World Championship At Against All Odds
TNA World Champion, Trick Williams, will be defending the championship against Elijah at the upcoming Against All Odds event on Friday June 6. TNA announced the news on their social channels on Tuesday night.
Williams -- an NXT star and a former NXT Champion -- defeated Joe Hendry at the NXT Battleground 2025 event to win the championship. Williams vs. Hendry for the championship on that show was the first the TNA World Championship was ever defended on a WWE show.
After winning the championship, Williams was immediately confronted by Mike Santana. Santana told Williams that he needed to defend TNA from him and then proceeded to challenge Williams for the championship. This week on NXT, Williams defeated Santana to retain the title.
During the match, KC Navarro and AJ Francis interfered and attacked Santana, which gave Williams the opening to earn the win.
After the match, Williams and Elijah had a confrontation outside the ring. Williams stole Elijah's guitar and bashed it on the steel ring steps.
Trick Williams has been a staple act in NXT for years now. He started as teammate with Carmelo Hayes and eventually beat Hayes for the championship at NXT Stand and Deliver during WrestleMania weekend last year.
Since then, Williams has been one of the faces of the brand. Williams won the NXT Championship for the second time on the brand's debut on the CW Network.
