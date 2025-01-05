Triple H Gives Update On Stephanie McMahon, Teases A WWE Raw On Netflix Appearance
Triple H says the world "might" see Stephanie McMahon back in WWE when WWE Raw premieres on Netflix Monday night.
Triple H, the Chief Content Officer in WWE, spoke on the SI Media with Jimmy Traina podcast and gave a major update on Stephanie McMahon, her future in WWE, and when she may appear in WWE again.
"I would love Steph back," Triple H said. "Here's the thing with her. She stepped away and our kids are at an age where we have one in college, and over the next four years, the rest will be in college. We have three girls. It's a very formidable time and a time for her where she's really enjoying having some down time. She's busy, she still has a lot of passions and pediatric cancer is a big thing for her. She's doing some stuff. She's still up to speed on a lot of the stuff we're doing and clearly has her takes and opinions on things. It's wonderful when she can be around. She will always have a passion for this. Whether she decides to come in and do some stuff, I think she weighs that on her mind all the time. It's the, 'I want to do that, but I have to give up all this time with my kids that I'll never get back.' She's enjoying her time with them very much, so giving that up would be a tough push right now. You'll see her around. Maybe at Netflix."- Triple H on Stephanie
Stephanie McMahon is a former WWE CEO and a historic character on WWE television. She resigned from WWE when Vince McMahon returned to take back control of WWE after a brief retirement, but has not been a part of the company since it was officially acquired by Endeavor and merged into TKO Group with the UFC.
Stephanie made an appearance at WrestleMania 41 and also revealed a draft pick during the WWE Draft.
