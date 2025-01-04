The Rock Announces Los Angeles Appearance Just Hours Before WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere
Wrestling fans can officially raise their right eyebrow, if you possess the ability to do so, because The Rock has now confirmed he will be in Los Angeles just hours before Monday Night Raw makes it's big premiere on Netflix.
Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram late Friday to announce that he will be a presenter at the Golden Globes Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. It's a big night for Johnson as his film 'Moana 2' has also been nominated to win the Best Animated Motion Picture category.
The timing of Golden Globe matches up perfectly for The Rock to make a surprise appearance at the Intuit Dome the following night during the Raw on Netflix premiere.
We have not seen The Final Boss appear on WWE programming since Bad Blood back in October, and for what it's worth, it was about 24 hours from that event that The Rock announced he was going to be at an Atlanta area high school the night before the show.
MORE: Becky Lynch's Return, The Rock & More Potential Surprises For The WWE Raw Netflix Premiere
Given the importance of Monday night's debut, The Rock could simply make a backstage appearance as a high ranking TKO board member. Or... he could interject himself into the Tribal Combat Match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Afterall, the fate of his Bloodline is at stake.
Would he really sit that one out?
