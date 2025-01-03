WWE Champion Liv Morgan Shows Off Wrestling Closet And Training Ring On Tour Of Florida Farm
In a recent appearance on Entertainment Tonight, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan gave a tour of her Florida farm she calls Wonderland Ranch.
It's my own little slice of peace and quiet, and sanctuary.- Liv Morgan
In the video, Morgan and ET host Rachel Smith tour the farm, getting an inside look at at her animals, her wrestling closet and her personal wrestling ring.
Morgan houses five chickens, two cows, a pig, two cats and two dogs on 7.25 acres of land.
Morgan reveals what's inside her wrestling closet, which is filled with her gear, merch shirts, title replicas of championships she's won, mementos and more.
This is where I get Livified.- Liv Morgan
Walking into her workout space, Morgan then reveals her full-sized wrestling ring, discusses how she got into the business, and her workout and recovery routines.
I do... have my own WWE sized wrestling ring to kind of stay sharp, stay on top of my game.- Liv Morgan
Morgan adds: "I like doing circuits, I do a lot of cardio circuits mixed with weight training. I'll do like five rounds of four-to-five workouts six days a week. So I'll do a blend of everything. I'll do some cardio circuits. Sit in the sauna, massage chair with LED red lights. I feel like recovery is just as important as you know the workout aspect and the conditioning aspect."
Watch the full interview below.
Morgan is set to defend her title against Rhea Ripley at the Raw on Netflix premier on January 6th.
