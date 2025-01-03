Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Champion Liv Morgan Shows Off Wrestling Closet And Training Ring On Tour Of Florida Farm

SI Wrestling Staff

WWE star Liv Morgan
WWE star Liv Morgan / WWE

In a recent appearance on Entertainment Tonight, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan gave a tour of her Florida farm she calls Wonderland Ranch.

It's my own little slice of peace and quiet, and sanctuary.

Liv Morgan

In the video, Morgan and ET host Rachel Smith tour the farm, getting an inside look at at her animals, her wrestling closet and her personal wrestling ring.

Morgan houses five chickens, two cows, a pig, two cats and two dogs on 7.25 acres of land.

Morgan reveals what's inside her wrestling closet, which is filled with her gear, merch shirts, title replicas of championships she's won, mementos and more.

This is where I get Livified.

Liv Morgan

Walking into her workout space, Morgan then reveals her full-sized wrestling ring, discusses how she got into the business, and her workout and recovery routines.

I do... have my own WWE sized wrestling ring to kind of stay sharp, stay on top of my game.

Liv Morgan

Morgan adds: "I like doing circuits, I do a lot of cardio circuits mixed with weight training. I'll do like five rounds of four-to-five workouts six days a week. So I'll do a blend of everything. I'll do some cardio circuits. Sit in the sauna, massage chair with LED red lights. I feel like recovery is just as important as you know the workout aspect and the conditioning aspect."

Watch the full interview below.

WWE star Liv Morgan gives ET a tour of her Florida farm.

Posted by Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, January 2, 2025

Morgan is set to defend her title against Rhea Ripley at the Raw on Netflix premier on January 6th.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Latest Reports On Cody Rhodes vs John Cena WrestleMania 41 Plans

WWE Raw On Netflix: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Becky Lynch's Return, The Rock & More Potential Surprises For The WWE Raw Netflix Premiere

Did Alexa Bliss Tease Her WWE Return Or Is She Just Having Fun On Social Media?

Published
SI Wrestling Staff
SI WRESTLING STAFF

The Wrestling Staff at The Takedown On SI is committed to bringing fans the latest news, analysis, and insights from professional wrestling. Covering everything from WWE, AEW and more, the team delivers in-depth interviews, breaking stories, and expert commentary to keep wrestling fans informed and entertained.

Home/WWE