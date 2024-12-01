Triple H Reveals His Initial Thoughts On The New Day Gimmick
Triple H says that his initial thoughts on The New Day gimmick in WWE was that it "seemingly got worse and worse."
In a special video on the WWE YouTube channel, WWE CCO Triple H ran into The New Day while at WWE headquarters filming and reviewing content for their upcoming tenth anniversary celebration on WWE Raw. In the video, Xavier Woods asked Triple H what he thought of the gimmick and Triple H didn't hold back with a response.
"Put together as a group, but having it be this positivity, and I thought, 'Well, you guys could probably pull that off,'" Triple H said of The New Day. "Once I saw what it started as immediately thereafter, I was like, 'That's way different than what I envisioned in my head ... and then it almost seemingly kept getting worse.
"Then it hit a point where I could feel it in you guys. You guys got to the place of, "it can't get any worse than this and we're gonna get fired anyway, so let's just go out there and make each other laugh, and go way over the top with it and what's the worse that can happen?' As soon as you guys started to not give a s**t, I thought you guys had a shot at it."
The New Day will celebrate it's tenth anniversary as a faction on WWE television this week on Raw, though the team is not exactly in a good place. Last week on Raw, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston had a verbal war of words after they lost to Alpha Academy in less than 10 seconds.
The New Day is comprised of Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods. Together, they've won multiple tag team championships. Big E and Kingston have won the world championship in WWE.
