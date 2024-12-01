CM Punk Set To Make WWE Raw Return
CM Punk will make his long-awaited return to WWE Raw this week.
Raw General Manager, Adam Pearce, announced on WWE social media channels that Punk would return to Raw and open the show this week. Punk last appeared on Raw the night after Bad Blood. On that show, Punk said he was heading home to think about his career. This came on the heels of Punk beating Drew McIntyre at the Bad Blood event inside Hell in a Cell.
Punk wrestled at Saturday's WWE Survivor Series 2024 event, teaming with Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn against The New Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa in a War Games match.
Punk entered that match fourth for his team and valiantly helped them to victory. Punk saved Roman Reigns from what would have been a devastating Tsunami move by Bronson Reed from the top of the War Games cage.
There was drama between Punk and Reigns throughout the match, but in the end, Reigns acknowledged the help that Punk provided and shook his hand after the win. Punk was brought on as the fifth man for Roman's team thanks to Paul Heyman.
Heyman is currently The Wiseman for Roman Reigns and The OG Bloodline. Ten years ago, Heyman was CM Punk's manager during Punk's - at the time - record setting run as WWE Champion.
In addition to an appearance from CM Punk, this week's Raw will feature a special celebration for The New Day to commemorate the team for ten years of existence. Plus, the Women's Intercontinental Championship will begin this week with Dakota Kai facing Katana Chance and Shayna Baszler in a triple threat match.
Recommended
Reason Behind Jade Cargill's Absence And Injury Drama Continue To Be Questioned
Netflix Releases WWE Raw Hype Video Featuring The Rock, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes & More