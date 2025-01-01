Triple H, Stephanie McMahon & Linda McMahon Spotted At Donald Trump's New Years Eve Party
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, along with his wife Stephanie McMahon and mother-in-law Linda McMahon rung in the new year at President-Elect Donald Trump's New Years Eve party hosted at his Mar-A-Lago resort.
Photos from the event circulated late last night, with Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor and Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani snapping a picture posing with Triple H.
In another photograph circulating online from the event, Triple H is seen posing alongside Stephanie McMahon and Linda McMahon.
It's not the first time Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have mingled with Trump. Triple H and Trump were seen shaking hands and having a conversation while attending UFC 309 back in November alongside UFC boss Dana White.
Trump and WWE have a long history together. He's been involved with the company since the late 1980's, even appearing at WrestleMania events in the 1990's and 2000's. He famously took part in the "Battle of the Billionaires" in 2007 where he shaved Vince McMahon's head. Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.
Linda McMahon is Trump's pick to head the Department of Education when he assumes office on January 20th. As part of Trump's previous cabinet, McMahon served as the 25th administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA).
Trump and wife Melania also attended the event, with video surfacing of him and Elon Musk dancing to YMCA. It is not known at this time if Vince McMahon attended the party.
