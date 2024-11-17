Triple H Meets Donald Trump While Rhea Ripley And Damian Priest Hype Crowd During UFC 309 [Videos]
WWE made its presence known at UFC 309.
The event, which saw Jon Jones face off in a winning effort against Stipe Miocic in the main event, took place last night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Photographs and video circulated of WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H and Stephanie McMahon sitting ringside with UFC CEO Dana White. Triple H was also seen greeting and shaking hands with President-elect Donald Trump.
Other videos circulated with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest hyping up the event in the crowd.
MORE: Donald Trump Asked Who WWE's Biggest Stars Are. Here's Who The Undertaker Named.
Endeavor, UFC’s parent company, purchased WWE in a $9.3 billion deal in April 2023. Following the completion of the sale, Endeavor merged WWE and UFC into a new media conglomerate, TKO Group Holdings, in September of that year.
Trump, who won the 2024 election on November 5th over his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, has a long history of work with WWE and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. Mr. Trump was also a part of the “Battle of the Billionaires” Hair vs. Hair Match at WrestleMania 23. Bobby Lashley was Mr. Trump’s competitor and faced Vince McMahon’s competitor, Umaga.
Ripley is currently sidelined with a fractured orbital socket which she incurred during the October 29th edition of NXT after an attack by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. It is anticipated that she will return in some capacity prior to Survivor Series: WarGames, taking place on November 30th.
Priest is currently slated to face Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the same event.
