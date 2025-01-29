Triple H To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame [Reports]
It looks like the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony has its headliner as Paul Levesque (Triple H) is reportedly set for induction.
Per multiple reports, there was a WWE meeting today where Triple H was surprised by a group that included Stephanie McMahon, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels. There, they broke the news that he would be inducted into the Hall of Fame this April in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41 weekend.
This story was first reported by PWInsider and later confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.
The induction of Triple H into the company's Hall of Fame was only a matter of time. One of the most decorated stars of the Attitude Era, there's no question that his wrestling career was of a hall of fame level.
With WWE business currently riding high, and Triple H's influence as head of creative behind the scenes being a major factor as to why, it makes a lot of sense to do the induction right now amid a very successful era for the company.
When it comes to his accolades in the ring, Triple H's resume includes being a 14-time World Champion, 5-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, 2-time WWE European Champion, 3-time Tag Team Champion, a 2-time Royal Rumble winner (2002 and 2016), and a former King of the Ring (1997).
Triple H was previously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of D-Generation X (2019).
