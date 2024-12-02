Layla El Open to WWE Return; Wants to Work With Former Women's Tag Team Champions
It's been nearly a decade since Layla El has stepped foot inside of a wrestling ring, but the former WWE Divas Champion is now at least open to the possibility of a comeback.
Layla walked away from the business in 2015, due in large part to the grueling travel schedule that came with the job. While nothing is reportedly in the works for her to return at the moment, the opportunity of having one last run with her former partner and WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool, is something she says would be too good to pass up.
A stark contrast from her stance in the past, that there would be no scenario in which she'd consider lacing up her boots one more time.
“Now there is. Before, absolutely 100% no, I was not open to anything, I wanted a break. I wanted to get away," Layla said during an appearance on the No Name Wrestling Podcast. "But now? Absolutely. Before I get too old and I can’t come back and do anything, yeah, one more time. I would honestly come back to do a Lay-Cool reunion. If that is possible and that is something that could happen, why not? It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. We had a lot of fans when we were together. I would love to reunite with my best friend just one more time.”
Michelle McCool has made three surprise Royal Rumble appearances, in addition to participating in a 20-Woman Battle Royal at Evolution (2018), since her retirement. She has yet to have an extended run of any kind on WWE programming since 2011.
Perhaps the chance of reuniting LayCool would be enough to entice her back for more than just a one off appearance, and Layla already has an idea on who they could work with if that were to come to fruition.
"I love watching Chelsea Green and Piper [Niven]. I love their work, they’re great, I think that would be — I think that could work. I think that we could probably have a small run with them, something. - h/t Fightful."
The 2025 Royal Rumble is right around the corner. The annual women's over the top rope challenge could provide the perfect spot to get the LayCool reunion in motion, if one or both women were to enter the fray next year as a surprise competitor.
The future of the Women's Tag Team Championships is currently up in the air. If Jade Cargill does indeed miss a significant amount of time with a reported injury, a pivot to a LayCool vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven Tag Team Title program for WrestleMania season may not be the worst idea out there.
